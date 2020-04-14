Mary F. Ballard FAIR HAVEN — Mary F. Ballard, 85, passed away peacefully April 4, 2020, into the loving arms of our Lord at home while watching the Catholic mass on television. A first generation Italian/American, born May 10, 1934, at the old Rutland Hospital, Mary was the daughter of the late Michael and Maria (Guerra) Fusco. A long-time communicate of Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church in Fair Haven, she was a member of the Altar Society, past member of the church choir, Parish Council and Eucharistic minister. She worked the religious table at the Christmas bazaar and was a former worker at the St. Mary’s Thrift Shop and bingo. She assisted in the proper clean up of the daily mass among other duties. Mary graduated from Whitehall High School in 1952. She was a graduate of the Rutland Hospital School of Radiology in 1954 in the first graduating class. She was a graduate of Rutland Business College attending one year of night school 1953 while attending X-Ray School. She was a graduate of Johnson State College 1991 Cum Laude with a bachelor of science Degree in Health Administration. Mary was employed as a radiologic technologist at the old Rutland Hospital on Nichols Street from 1952-1957 and at the new Rutland Hospital on Allen Street from 1962-1995. She also worked doing radiation therapy with Dr. John Williams. In 1974, Mary set out to learn nuclear medicine. She commuted to Fletcher Allen every day for six weeks. She was instrumental in setting up the Nuclear Medicine Department at Rutland Regional Medical Center and she worked there until 1995 when she retired. Mary enjoyed cooking meals for her family, reading books, the bible, and poetry, and playing word games on her iPad. She enjoyed holidays and having the whole family around her, as well as family vacations in Maine, road trips, and bus trips to St. Anne de Beaupre. She also enjoyed praying the rosary daily, going to Mass daily, and praying for everyone. Mary was a very dedicated, devout, and faithful member of the Catholic Church. Because of her faith and love of God, Mary devoted her entire life and time to her family whom she loved so dearly. She humbly served both her own family and her parish family with love and compassion. Survivors include her children, Mary Ellen (Ballard) Mullen (Jim) of Fair Haven and Florida; Sue (Ballard) LaPlaca (Jim) of Bomoseen; Steve Ballard (JoAnn) of Rutland; three grandsons, Michael Kulig (Kristyn), Sean Ballard, Kyle Ballard; great granddaughter Kylee Kulig; grand dogs Joey and Apollo; nephew Richard Poalino (Dolores); and special nieces and nephews; Our Lady of Seven Dolors chapel and church friends and dear cherished friends from her days in the X-Ray department. She was predeceased by her parents, two sisters, Anthonette Poalino on Sept. 7, 2005, and Ellen Juckett Salvato on Dec. 3, 2006. A funeral mass will be held at a later date at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church with burial in the St. Mary’s Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church through the Durfee Funeral Home, P.O. Box 86, Fair Haven, VT 05743.
