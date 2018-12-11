Mary Francis Smith RUTLAND - Mary Francis Smith, 83, of Rutland, passed away peacefully at The Pines at Rutland, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. She was born Jan. 6, 1935, in Carter, Oklahoma, the daughter of William and Rena Ogelsby. Mary was employed by Moore Business Forms from 1968 until 1987 when she was granted disability retirement due to her health. Surviving are her son, Larry Drake and wife Tedda, of Rutland; daughter-in-law, Sue (Wilson) Drake, and son-in-law, Warren Allen; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her father and mother; her first husband, Martin VanBuren Drake Sr.; her second husband, Richard P. Smith; her son, Martin Van Buren Drake Jr.; and daughter, Deborah Kay Allen. A visiting hour will be held Monday, Dec. 17, from 5 to 6 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 6 p.m. at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
