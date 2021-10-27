Mary G. Barnes PITTSFORD — Mary Gertrude Barnes, 84, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at her residence. She was born Sept. 26, 1937, in Brandon, the daughter of Jack and Nina (Cunningham) Barnes. She graduated from New Hampshire Technical Institution as a Registered Nurse. Ms. Barnes was employed by RAVNAH, where she was instrumental in beginning the Homemaker Program, and retired after many years of service. She enjoyed knitting mittens and hats for donations, Branbury Beach on Lake Dunmore, making fudge for Christmas gifts, and attending church. Survivors include three children, Donald and Barbara, both of Pittsford, and Victoria Reed, of Salisbury. Per her request, there will be no public services. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland Methodist Church, VNA/Hospice, Homeless Shelters, Rutland County Humane Society, or a charity of your choice. Arrangements are by Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.