Mary G. O’Brien WELLS — Mary G. O’Brien, 92, a resident of Wells, Vermont, passed away peacefully on Feb. 24, 2022, at Our House Too in Rutland, Vermont. Mary was born in Hanover, New Hampshire, on Jan. 21, 1930, the daughter of the late Ernest O. and Marie (Silver) Stetson. She attended West Hartford, Vermont, and Hartford High of White River Junction, Vermont, schools, graduating from Bennington High School. She married Howard T. "Spike" O'Brien on June 10, 1950, and they were happily married for 62 years. Mary worked for the Albany Felt Co. in Hoosick Falls, New York, the Bennington Banner, and worked for and retired from Eveready Battery in Bennington, Vermont. Over the years, living in Bennington, Vermont, and Hoosick Falls, New York, after retiring, Mary and Spike spent their time traveling and residing in Zephyrhills, Florida, during the winter where they made many friends and spent summers in New York with their family. Mary enjoyed gardening, camping, traveling and watching NASCAR races. She also loved her pets and cherished times spent with her family. The family of Mary wishes to thank Our House Too and their staff for all the care they provided to Mary these past years. Mary is survived by her children, Howard R. O’Brien, of Pownal, Vermont, Linda Phillips (Joseph), of Wells, Vermont; grandchildren, Tammy Holcomb (Richard) and Jason Phillips (Shelby); three great-grandchildren, R.J., Marissa and Bailey; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard T. O'Brien; brothers, Ernest Ormand Jr., Harvey and Charles Stetson; and sisters, Lucy Stetson, Marion Benisch and Bertha Butterfield; as well as her beloved cat, Jeffrey. Graveside funeral services for Mary will be held Friday, March 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. in Parklawn Cemetery in Bennington, Vermont. There are no visiting hours. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Mary’s memory may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society or Alzheimer's Association, Vermont Chapter, c/o Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 957, Bennington, VT 05201. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
