MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — Mary G. Parker, 98, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Dorset, Vermont, on April 11, 1922, the daughter of Octave and Marguerite (Woods) Gaudette.
Mary graduated from Wallingford High School, Castleton Normal School and UVM.
She was an educator for 47 years.
She enjoyed reading, spending time on the computer, traveling with her friends and spent several summer vacations in York Beach, Maine, with her family.
She is survived by two daughters, Jacqueline Peck (Edward) of Springfield, Vermont, and Martha Parker-Dunn (Keith) of Middletown Springs, Vermont; grandchild, Lester G. Peck (Lara) of Springfield, Vermont; and great-grandchildren, Weston and Adelaide Peck.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Lester Parker; and two sisters, Elizabeth Courchaine and Donalda Nelson.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private burial.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
Durfee Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
