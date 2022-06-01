Mary Gallagher Clifford RUTLAND — Mary Clifford, 60, of Rutland, died at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, Friday, May 27, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born Aug. 14, 1961, the daughter of Helen (Nugent) and Edward Gallagher Sr. She was a graduate of Mount Saint Joseph Academy, class of 1979. Received a degree from Champlain College and a degree from Castleton State College of Nursing. Mary was a nurse at the RRMC for over 35 years. Mary enjoyed tending her flower garden, knitting and cooking. But most of all, she loved to spend time with her granddaughter. Mary leaves behind a daughter, Casey, and son, Corey; two grandchildren, Skyler Greene and Caden Clifford; four brothers, Edward Gallagher Jr. (wife Ann), of Port Richey, Florida, Frank (wife Mary Ann), Joseph, and Charles (wife Missy) Gallagher, all of Rutland, Vermont; two sisters, Catherine Hock (husband John Hock) and Bridgid Porter (husband Everette), all of Grantham, New Hampshire. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cherished friends. Mary was predeceased by her parents. In addition to being a wonderful nurse, she showed us how to be kind, loving and nurturing to all. There are no calling hours. A funeral is Friday, July 8, 11 a.m. at St. Peter Church in Rutland, Vermont. Arrangements and full obituary are under the direction of Aldous Funeral Home. Contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society or American Lung Assoc. in memory of Mary.
