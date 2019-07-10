Mary "Gina" Leonard Soder RUTLAND — Mary "Gina" Leonard Soder, of Monroe, GA, formerly of Rutland, passed on to be with the Lord Thursday, July 4, 2019. Mary was compassionately cared for in her final days by the loving staffs of Alcovy Internal Medicine, Piedmont Walton Hospital and Longleaf Hospice. She was the wife of Paul Soder and daughter of Raymond and Mildred Leonard, of Rutland, who predeceased her. Mary was born May 25, 1942, and was raised, schooled and resided in Rutland until she and her husband moved to Monroe, GA, in December 1998. She worked at General Electric's Rutland facility for many years and retired from there. In GA, she was a substitute teacher for several local elementary schools and enjoyed working with children. Mary was a big New York Yankees fan and will still root for them from the heavens. Mary is survived by her husband, Paul; her son, Barry K. Beach and wife Jeanie, grandchildren Kyle Beach and Camille Beach, all of Monroe, GA. Mary's second son, Brett Beach, sadly predeceased her. Mary is also survived by her brothers Raymond (Mike) Leonard, Jon Leonard, Robert Leonard, Dean Leonard, and sisters Judy Vignoe, Patricia Leonard, Susan Potter and Cathy Louttit, all residing in the Rutland area. Mary was predeceased by her loving sister, Nancy McGinnis. Mary's remains are being cared for and tended to by the Young-Levett Funeral Home in Monroe, GA. A graveside memorial service and interment will be held at a later date at the family plot in the Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland, at a time convenient for family to attend. In lieu of flowers, no contributions for Mary; she would want you to simply do one good deed for someone in need, in her name.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.