Mary Goodwin RUTLAND — Mary E. Goodwin, 96, died Feb. 26, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born in Rutland, Oct. 29, 1924, the daughter of Patrick and Agnes (Cummings) Keefe. Mary was a 1942 graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy. Mary was a legal secretary. She retired from the Rutland County Courthouse as a deputy county clerk. She was a longtime member of the Pico Ski Club and Rutland Country Club. Also, her many interests including painting, gardening, ceramics and bridge, as well as being an accomplished pianist. Mary was member of Christ the King Church. Surviving are two sons, Sean Goodwin of Woburn, Massachusetts, and Kevin Goodwin of Virginia Beach, Virginia; three grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, James L. Goodwi, in 2013; three siblings, Gerald Keefe, David Keefe, and Sheila St. Lawrence. Burial will be held at a later date in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sunshine Fund at the Meadows. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
