Mary Grace Carusi PROCTOR — Mary Grace Carusi, 64, died Friday, May 14, 2021, at her residence, following a period of declining health. She was born Maria Grazia Carusi March 20, 1957, in Carrara, Italy the daughter of Luciano and Diana (Bertinelli) Carusi. She graduated in 1975 from Proctor High School. Ms. Carusi was a caregiver at Brandon Training School, Rutland Mental Health Specialized Care and then as a home care provider. She was a volunteer providing a music and movement class for people with disabilities in Rutland County and participated at ARC’s Buddy Walk. She was a member of St. Dominic Church. Survivors include her caregiver, Laura Knowles and her family; and an adopted sister, Rosana Cuccurnia of Italy. Ms. Carusi was predeceased by Dale Leadbetter, whom she was caregiver for, in 2016; and two brothers, Mario Carusi in 1966 and Franco Carusi in 1974. The graveside service will be held 12 noon Wednesday, May 19, in Riverside Cemetery in Proctor. Memorial contributions may be made to Proctor Community Concerns Council, 5 Church St., Proctor, VT 05765. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home.
