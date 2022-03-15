Mary (Higgins) Delliveneri RUTLAND — Mary (Higgins) Delliveneri, 100, of Rutland, Vermont, died in her home on March 9, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Feb. 6, 1922, in Rutland, the daughter of Paul and Bertha (Boynton) Higgins. After the death of her parents, she was raised by her paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Higgins, and her paternal aunt, Cecelia Higgins. Mary graduated from Mount Saint Joseph Academy in 1940 and from Rutland Business College in 1941. She married Silvio R. "Cecil" Delliveneri on Oct. 16, 1948. They were happily married for 46 years until Cecil’s death in 1994. Mary’s excellent writing skills were honed in her early years as editor of the high school newspaper and as assistant editor of the yearbook. She worked as a legal secretary for local law firms and later in the payroll department for the Rutland Railroad. After raising her four children, she returned to the workforce as a case worker in the Social Welfare Department and the Vocational Rehabilitation Division of the State of Vermont. She retired in 1984. Mary was a lifelong member of St. Peter Parish where she was actively involved in the Sodality of the Immaculate Conception and the Legion of Mary. She also belonged to the Vermont Retired State Employee Association. Mary made friends easily, and they became friends for life. She was an avid reader and wonderful storyteller with a great sense of humor and an infectious laugh. She loved to cook and bake, and it brought her great joy to share meals with her family and friends. Mary was predeceased by her brother, Bernard Higgins, in 1984. Her survivors include a son, Mark Delliveneri, of Rutland; three daughters, Susan Porter and husband Lincoln, of Rutland, Sylvia Dillon and husband John, of Granger, Indiana, and Mary Beth Laplant and husband Kenneth, of Villanova, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, Lincoln Porter Jr. (Kyrene), Ashley Porter, Brett Porter, Benedict Dillon (Mayra), Luke Dillon (Magdalena), Jacquelyn Laplant and Adam Laplant; and three great-grandchildren, Abe Dillon, Lucia Dillon, and Nico Dillon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 2, at St. Peter Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Monday, May 2, from 9 - 10:30 a.m. at Clifford Funeral Home on 2 Washington St. The family wishes to thank all the wonderful caregivers from BAYADA, VNA & Hospice of the Southwestern Region, and BAYADA Hospice for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Church; 134 Convent Ave., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
