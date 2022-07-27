Mary Hughes RUTLAND — The graveside service for Mary Hughes 102, of Rutland, VT who died June 18, 2022, will be held Sat., July 30, 2022 at 1 PM in Scottsville Cemetery in Danby, VT. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
