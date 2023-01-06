FAIR HAVEN — Mary Jane Eaton, 82 died Wednesday, December 28, at the Mountain View Center in Rutland.
She was born in Rutland on May 27, 1940, the daughter of Perry and Beatrice (Graves) Lyons.
She graduated from Poultney High School in 1958.
Mary Jane married John W. Eaton Sr. on May 11, 1959.
She had been employed at the State Cut Rate and Factory Outlet stores in Fair Haven and as an educational aide at the Fair Haven Union High School for 20 years, retiring in 2001.
She was a member of the Fair Haven Methodist Church where she served on many committees and also served as lay minister for the Hubbardton Church for 10 years.
Mary Jane was a Past Worthy Grand Matron for the Order of the Eastern Star, on the board of Directors for Camp Thorpe, and past member of the Fair Haven Booster Club.
She enjoyed camping and going to Blue Grass festivals, her grandchildren and great grandchildren, Slater sporting events and the occasional Tipsy Tuesday with her friends.
She is survived by her children, Jean Ross, Jill Adams, Jack, Jeff, Jason, and Joe Eaton of Fair Haven, Jim of North Carolina and Jay of Virginia, sisters Margaret Stevens of Florida, Kay Fredette of Colchester, Carol Black of Brandon and Ginny Veno of Fair Haven, 22 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband John W. Eaton Sr. in 2019, her brother Russell Lyons and granddaughter Holly Ross.
Friends may call from 4 to 6 pm on Wednesday, January 4 at the Durfee Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 11am on Thursday, January 5, at the funeral home.
Burial will be in the spring in the Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Thorpe, PO Box 82, Brandon, VT 05477.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.