Mary J. Maniery RUTLAND — Mary J. Maniery, 91, of Rutland passed away peacefully Friday, July 31, 2020, at The Pines at Rutland. She was born in Rutland Sept. 8, 1928, the daughter of John and Emma (Lertola) Combatti. Mary was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy class of 1946. In 1949, she married Joseph J. Maniery. Mary loved her Dalmatian, Dipper. and her cat. Koby. She also loved spending quality time with her family. She loved to cook and always made sure everyone who came to visit her had a cup of coffee and something to eat. We would like to thank the entire staff at The Pines at Rutland for taking such excellent care of Mom. We would like to express a special thank you to her RN, Hope Mosher, who was Mom’s sidekick and whom she always considered as another daughter. Surviving are five sons, Joseph J. Maniery Jr. and wife Lorie Amerio Maniery of North Clarendon, James J. Maniery and wife Pam of Rutland, John P. Maniery of Rutland, Gary W. Maniery and fiancée Peggy of Clarendon and Thomas Maniery and wife Tammy of Rutland; two daughters, Marie “Miki” Maniery Gerhardt and Michelle Maniery-Woods and husband Mark of Rutland; nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph, in 1976; by a brother, John Combatti, and three sisters, Palma McLaughlin, Margaret Lottman and Helen Stapleon; and son-in-law, Greg Gerhardt. There are no visiting hours. Funeral services will be private with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Contributions may be made to The Pines at Rutland Activities Fund, 99 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701.
