Mary J. Mazzariello RUTLAND — Mary J. Mazzariello, 84, of Rutland, died Jan. 27, 2022, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born in Rutland, Feb. 26, 1937, the daughter of John and Evelyn (Black) Johnson. Mary was a graduate of St. Peter's School and Mount Saint Joseph Academy class of 1955. Mary was employed with Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. in Rutland for 36 years, where she very much enjoyed her co-workers. Surviving are her son, John E. Johnson and companion Sarah, of Rutland; two stepsons, David Mazzariello, of Rutland, and William Mazzariello and wife Kerry, of Pittsford; a stepdaughter, Amy Pfenning and husband Kevin, of Pittsford; her God daughter and daughter-in-law, Leslie Briggs; a brother, Michael Johnson and wife Laura, of Rutland Town; a sister, Evelyn Lohman, of Raymond, New Hampshire; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preeceased by her parents; her husband, Thomas J. Mazzariello; and two brothers, John T. Johnson and Robert E. Johnson. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.