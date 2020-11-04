Mary Jane (Andrews) Rounds POWNAL — Mary Jane (Andrews) Rounds, 89, died Oct. 31, 2020, in Rutland. She was born Oct. 19, 1931, the daughter of Harold F. and Rachel (Peckham) Andrews. She graduated in 1949 from Bennington High School where she was a majorette, cheerleader, and represented the school at Green Mountain Girls State. In 1949, she married Charles W. “Chug” Rounds, while attending Bliss Business School. Mrs. Rounds was employed by several businesses, including as partner in Rounds Real Estate, Pownal Center General Store, Center Dairy Bar, and working at Hoisington Real Estate, E.L. Nichols, the Happy Cook, as well as opening her Fabric Shop. In 1957, she became Mrs. Vermont. She was active in Pownal Center Community Church and Lake Ola Baptist Church in Mount Dora, Florida. She spear-headed the Pownal Beautification Project; wrote Bennington Banner's Pownal news; served on the Pownal Center Fire Department Auxiliary and Pownal School Board; was a Red Cross gray lady at SVRH; and a member of Pownal Historical Society and Pownal American Legion Auxiliary. Mrs. Rounds enjoyed writing letters, collecting angels and cooking. Survivors include four children, Jennifer Nelson of Ryegate, Wendy Clark, Thomas Rounds, both of Rutland, Jeffrey Rounds of Lansing, Kansas; 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; two brothers, George Andrews of Pownal Center and Clifton Andrews of Umatilla, Florida; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband in 1988; a son, Jonathan Rounds, in 2010; and two brothers, Harry and Martin Andrews. Calling hours are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 7 at Hanson Walbridge & Shea Family Funeral Home in Bennington followed by the funeral service, with Mark Herrick officiating, and then burial in Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Pownal Center Community Church or the March of Dimes - Vermont Chapter, in care of Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 957, Bennington, VT 05201. For online condolences, visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
