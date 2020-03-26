Mary Jane Corbin NOVATO, Calif. — Mary Jane Corbin, 89, of Novato, passed away on March 4, 2020, in Novato, California. Mary Jane was born on Feb. 19, 1931, in West Rutland, Vermont, to Carl and Agnes Anderson. She graduated from the University of Vermont in 1953, magna cum laude. She worked as a chief investigator, Special Investigations Unit for the County of Marin, for two decades. She taught special education classes part time after retirement. Mary Jane is survived by Lynne Corbin of Flagstaff, Arizona; Tim Corbin of Gold Beach, Oregon; Kurt Corbin of Mill Valley, California; and Judd Corbin of Corte Madera, California. She was a wonderful person and will be greatly missed. Memorial services are pending. The Corbin family wishes to extend sincere thanks to Hospice by the Bay.
