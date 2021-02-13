Mary Jane Eastman SPRINGFIELD — Mary Jane Eastman, 92, passed away on Feb. 6, 2021, at her home in Springfield, Vermont. She was born Sept. 5, 1928, in Claremont, New Hampshire, the daughter of Henry A. and Alice M. (Gould) Ott. She attended Claremont schools. She was married to Walter M. Ankuda in 1947; he predeceased her in January of 1976. She later married Robert E. Eastman in 1978; he predeceased her in March of 2006. Mary Jane worked as an electronic assembler at Jones & Lamson Machine Tool Co. in Springfield for many years, retiring in 1978. She made her home in Port St. Lucie, Florida, for over 22 years, returning to Springfield in 2000. Mary Jane was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Springfield; a past member of the St. Mary’s Altar Society; an active volunteer for the church; and a 50+ year member of the Catholic Daughters of America serving in many capacities, including Grand Regent. She was an active member of the Springfield Senior Center KNIT WITS, knitting hats, baby blankets and more recently, lap robes for wheelchair-bound veterans. Mary Jane enjoyed knitting, quilting, needlepoint and counted cross stitch. She made many quilts and knitted items for her family and friends and won ribbons for her cross stitch. She is survived by her children, Michael Ankuda and his wife, Michele, of Hastings on the Hudson, New York, Alice Boylan and her husband, Michael, of Richardson, Texas; stepdaughters, Brenda Major of Plaistow, New Hampshire, and Andrea Incropera of Grange, Indiana; four grandchildren, Madeleine Ankuda Hurd and her husband, Brooks, of Chicago, Illinois, Adrienne Ankuda of Seattle, Washington, Heather Boylan Sullivan and her husband, Matthew, of Burien, Washington, and Andrew Boylan of Frisco, Texas; plus many nieces and nephews, along with her beloved dog, Mollie. Mary Jane was predeceased by her brothers, Richard, Russell and Raymond Ott; sisters, Laura Crary, Marjorie Schnyer, Carolyn Thibodeau; and stepdaughter, Carla Fletcher. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Springfield, Vermont. Burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Springfield. Memorial contributions may be made to the Visiting Nurse and Hospice for Vermont and New Hampshire, P.O. Box 881, Brattleboro, VT 05302; or to the Springfield Hospital Oncology Clinic, 25 Ridgewood Road, Springfield, VT 05156. Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vermont.
