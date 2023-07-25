Mary Jane Eaton FAIR HAVEN — The graveside service for Mary Jane Eaton, 82 of Fair Haven who died Wednesday, December 28, at the Mountain View Center in Rutland will be held 10 AM Saturday July 29, 2023 at the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
