Mary Jane Estey WINDSOR — Mary Jane Estey, 76, passed away on June 11, 2022 at the Elliot Hospital in Manchester, NH surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on September 13th, 1945 in Windsor VT to Wilma Elizabeth (Emery) Putnam and Charles William Putnam. She attended Windsor High School and graduated in 1964. In her adult life, she was lucky enough to have 5 biological daughters, as well as a handful of others she treated as one of her own. In her early years of being a mom, Mary and her mother in law ran a kids store, Small Fry Boutique, in Windsor, VT. As a family when the children were old enough to lend a hand and wreak havoc, they ran a quaint store, Morse Beverage, in Newport, NH for many years. She finished her working career in the Economic Services Division for the State of VT. Mary dedicated any spare time to several organizations including The First Universalist Society of Hartland in Hartland, VT, the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls with White River Assembly #10 and Windsor Assembly #13, and Eastern Star as a member of Ascutney Chapter #2. She was devoted to each for her entire life, supporting her kids and grandkids through their membership as well. She spent so much of her life taking care of others, she struggled to let those same people take care of her when she needed it. Those who knew her will remember her withering glare, the shocked chuckle when one of her grandkids swore, and her stubbornness. When she wasn’t giving everything she could to help another, she could be found reading in her favorite chair, or watching a Red Sox game, snuggling up with her beloved cats. She is predeceased by her parents, loving husband - Robert Estey, her mother in law - Ruth Estey, her siblings - James Putnam, Donald Putnam and Shirley. She is survived by her half-brother - Myron Dudley, her five beautiful daughters and three son-in-laws - Lisa, Amy and husband Dennis, Debby, Jenny and husband Dave, and Robin and husband Mike, her numerous grandchildren - Kevin, Emily, Paige, Megan, Morgan, and Robert, and two great grandchildren - James and Miya. There will be a celebration of life held at the American Legion in Windsor, VT on June 26th from 1-4. In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to be sent to the Vermont Food Bank or Springfield Humane Society as she and Robert were lifelong donors. There will be a celebration of life on Sunday June 26, 2022 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at the American Legion in Windsor VT.
