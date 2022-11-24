Mary Jane Griggs ORWELL — Mary Jane Griggs, 65 of Orwell passed away Saturday afternoon November 19, 2022 at her residence. She was born on November 7, 1957 in Burlington the daughter of Howard and Sybil (Wilkins) Griggs. Mary lived with Melody Bell and her partner Timothy in Orwell for the past 20 years. She moved into their home and quickly became part of their family. She became a daughter, sister, and aunt within the family. Mary and Melody had an unbreakable bond that can’t be described with words. We can all only hope to know the love that these two had for one another. Melody was with by her side providing comfort and support when she passed, as she has been for the past 20 years. Mary greatly enjoyed spending time with all of Melody’s children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and they felt the same. She enjoyed car rides, especially when there was a stop to get ice cream. The joy on her face when she ate ice cream was like that of a child on Christmas morning. Vacations with those she loved brought her great joy. All who knew Mary miss her greatly and take comfort in knowing that she is in a peaceful place at this time. A graveside service and burial was held on November 22, 2022 at Mt. View Cemetery in Orwell so that all who knew her could say their good-byes. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Addison County Home Health and Hospice or Rutland Mental Health Developmental Services, who both provided support to her over the years.
