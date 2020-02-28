Mary-Jane Roberts SPRINGFIELD — Mary-Jane Roberts, 77, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born Feb. 15, 1943, in Springfield, the daughter of John and Helen (Skill) Koledo. She graduated in 1961 from Springfield High School. On June 4, 1966, she married Patrick Burlew; he died July 2, 1986. She later married Floyd N. Roberts in 1991; he died Sept. 7, 2014. Mrs. Roberts was employed as an administrative assistant in many military offices for many years, and later in the insurance industry. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, the Catholic Daughters of America, and taught Religious Education at St. Mary’s. She enjoyed cooking. Survivors include two sons, Stephen Burlew of Weathersfield and Matthew Burlew of Springfield; three siblings, Peter Koledo, Stephen Ankuda and Catherine Merrill, all of Springfield; four grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was also predeceased by her stepfather, Joseph M. Ankuda; four siblings, Barbara Presler, James, Thomas and Frederic Koledo; and six half-siblings. Calling hours will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Springfield, with the Rev. Peter Williams officiating. Burial will be at a later date in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Springfield Hospital Oncology Department, 25 Ridgewood Road, Springfield, VT 05156; or Norris Cotton Cancer Center D-H/Geisel Office of Development, Attn: Gift Recording, One Medical Center Drive, HB 7070, Lebanon, NH 03756-0001.
