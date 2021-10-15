Mary Jean Rajda WEST RUTLAND — Mary Jean Rajda, 78, of West Rutland, passed peacefully on Oct. 12, 2021, after a long illness. Born in Rutland on Feb. 18, 1943, she was the daughter of the late William and Avonne Smyrski and grew up in Rutland, Vermont. Mary Jean attended Mount St. Joseph Academy for high school and graduated from the Mary Fletcher School of Nursing. Later in life, Mary Jean worked hard to earn her Master's degree in Education from Castleton State University. Mary Jean had a long career in service to others working as a nurse, nurse administrator, mentor, teacher and passionate caregiver. During her career, she worked at Rutland Hospital, Beverly Manor and Porter Hospital where she was a nurse administrator focused on infectious disease control. Mary Jean was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Bridgets Church. Mary Jean married Thomas Rajda, enjoying over 45 years of marriage. They shared a love for family, antiquing, auctions, estate sales and time with their two sons and their extended families. Survivors include her husband, Thomas Rajda; sons, Brian Gilman and his wife, Libby Gilman, of Bend, Oregon, Scott Gilman and his wife, Tracy Gilman, of Phillipston, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Taylor Gilman and Brian James Gilman, of California, Miranda Gilman, Ryan Gilman, of New York, Nathan Gilman, of Pennsylvania; brother, Bill Smyrski, of California. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Bridget’s Church in West Rutland. Burial will follow in St. Bridget’s Cemetery with a reception following. Arrangements are under the direction of Mullin-Clifford Funeral Home in West Rutland. Contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.