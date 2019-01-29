Mary Jean Stanley RUTLAND — Mary Jean (Macfarlane) Stanley, of Rutland, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Jan. 25, 2019, at the young age of 71, after a long illness. She was born on April 13, 1947, in Rutland, the daughter of William and Elizabeth (McFarren) Macfarlane. Mary Jean ran a home daycare for over 35 years helping to raise many wonderful children who became a part of her family. Her greatest joy in her life was her husband, children and grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing her American Girl doll clothes and selling them at holiday craft fairs. Mary Jean also loved her video games and enjoyed many hours of playing with her grandchildren. Her other love was traveling either with her family or the “birthday girls.” Survivors include her husband of 53 years, John Stanley Sr., a son, John and wife Mary, of Brandon; three daughters Mary Beth Stanley, of Burlington, Kathleen and husband Richard Conway, of Nashua, NH, and Julie Stanley, of Rutland; four grandchildren Dylan and Meghan Conway and Brian and Emma Stanley; her two brothers Robert Macfarlane and wife Nancy, of Rutland, and Edmund Macfarlane and wife Gayle, of Fort Mill, SC; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents. A Catholic funeral service will be held Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Christ the King Church. There are no visiting hours. Contributions may be made to Norris Cotton Cancer Center at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center; or to the Dementia Society of America, 114 North Main St., Doylestown, PA 18901.
