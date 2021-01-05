Mary Jean Westburg RUTLAND — Mary Jean Westburg, 95, of Rutland, lost her hard-fought battle with cancer, at Rutland Regional Medical Center on Dec. 30, 2020, with son, Richard, at her bedside. She was born Feb. 2, 1925, to Anna and John Coglianese in New Brunswick, New Jersey. She was predeceased by her husband, Vincent Westburg Sr., almost 50 years ago; her brother, Henry Coglianese; and her nephew, Henry "Skippy" Coglianese Jr. She is survived by her children, Barbara Sager of Kullu, India, Vincent Westburg Jr. and his partner, Shirley Kline, of Cape Coral, Florida, Richard Westburg and wife Patricia of Rutland Town, Vermont; her sister, Antoinette Donato of Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey; her grandchildren, Arielle Sager of Hartland, Vermont, and Brandon Westburg of Rutland Town, Vermont; nieces and nephew, Linda Kennedy of Boston, Massachusetts, Sam Donato of Brick, New Jersey, and Feli Donato of Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey. While raising her children, she worked as a secretary in the local school system in Milltown and at Rutgers University in New Jersey. She retired while an administrative assistant to the vice president of the University. Living most of her life in Milltown and East Brunswick, New Jersey, she relocated to Edgartown on Martha’s Vineyard after retirement to enjoy the sun, ocean and island living. While living on Martha’s Vineyard, she often wintered in Florida and eventually moved to Jupiter for many years. Twenty-four years ago, she moved to Rutland, Vermont, to be close to family. Walking and swimming became a daily part of her life after retirement wherever she was living at the time. She remained strong, active and independent until the last few months of her almost 96 years. She enjoyed knitting, making jewelry, reading, bingo, opera at the Paramount and being part of the Red Hats, AARP functions and Seniors on the Go. Every November for the last five years or more, she happily missed Sunday afternoon football to attend the Messiah choral practices culminating in two performances in December at Grace Congregational Church in Rutland. Many thanks go out to the doctors and staff of the Rutland Regional Medical Center and the Visiting Nurses/Hospice team for the care given to her while enduring her illness. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to the Foley Cancer Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland, Vermont. Honoring her wishes, there will be no services but the family will gather in remembrance at the Edgartown Lighthouse on Martha’s Vineyard at a later time. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
