Mary Jean Woods RUTLAND — Mary Jean “MJ” Woods, 63, of Rutland, passed away May 16, 2023 with her daughter by her side, after a brief illness. A private burial service will be held at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday June 17, 2023 from 1-3pm at VFW Post 648 in Rutland. For a complete obituary, please visit the Aldous Funeral Home website at https://www.aldousfuneralhome.com/obituaries/obituary-listings
