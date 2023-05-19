Mary K. Gillen CASTLETON — Mary Katherine Gillen died on Sunday, May 14, 2023, after a brief illness. She was born on July 1, 1945, the third child of Rita Kennedy Quinn and John Quinn. The family lived on their farm in Flint, New York. She married John Michael Gillen on June 7, 1969. Mary Kay spent most of her working years at Castleton Elementary School in Castleton, Vermont. She taught grade three and grade one for almost thirty years. In 1987 she received the University of Vermont Teacher of the Year Award, representing the Addison Rutland Supervisory Union. She was active in the Capstone Initiative of Rutland County, served as math curriculum coordinator, and helped initiate the gifted program at the school. A highlight of her career was the creation of the Blue Cat Historical Trail in Castleton. Mary Kay received two master’s degrees, one from Castleton State College in educational administration and one from the State University of New York at Binghamton in English literature. Her bachelor’s degree was from LeMoyne College in Syracuse, New York, in 1967. She attended school from kindergarten through twelfth grade at the Gorham Central School in Gorham, New York. She was the valedictorian of her class in 1963. Mary Kay’s greatest joy was her family. She loved spending time with her husband and children, and she very much enjoyed life with her grandchildren. She loved to talk with them, read to them, and bake with them. They made the ordinary special, and Mary Kay very much appreciated that. Mary Kay had many interests. Chief among them were reading, learning more about history and geography, exploring genealogy, working on her photography, and traveling. Mary Kay is survived by her husband John, her daughter Kate Gillen and her husband James Finley and their son Owen of San Antonio, Texas, and by her son Michael Gillen and his wife Margo and their sons Benjamin, Joseph, and Edward of Lowell, Massachusetts. Mary Kay is also survived by her sisters Gail (Brian) McCarthy of Pultneyville, New York, and Pat Noonan of Wilmington, North Carolina, and by her brother Richard (Valarie) Quinn of Canandaigua, New York. In addition, she leaves many nieces and nephews as well as her sister-in-law Cheryl Gillen of Fairport, New York, and her sister-in-law Joan (John) Conners of Manlius, New York. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Mary Kay’s life on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Ducharme Funeral Home, 1939 Main Street in Castleton, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a memorial contribution to the Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main Street, Castleton, Vermont 05735 or to a charity of their choice. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery in Castleton at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ducharme Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.ducharmefuneralhome.com.
