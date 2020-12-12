Mary L. Bellomo-Sullivan RUTLAND — Mary Lisa Bellomo-Sullivan, age 82, passed away peacefully Dec. 3, 2020, in her home, surrounded by loved ones. She was born Aug. 14, 1938, in Rutland, Vermont, to Joseph and Antoinette Bellomo, and was the eldest of six siblings, Elvira, Joseph, Sam, Tony and Charlene. She married her longtime friend and love of her life, Bernie Sullivan, in 1963. She was a high school French and Spanish teacher in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, and had a passion for travel, photography and culture. She enjoyed taking her students to study abroad, and loved to explore the world with her husband. Her biggest passion, however, was her family. She showed up for everything, big or small, and was a guiding light for everyone in her life. Mary is survived by her husband, Bernie; sister, Charlene Boylan; brother, Sam and wife Barbara Bellomo; brother, Tony and wife Audrey Bellomo; nieces and nephews, Lisa, Jeff, Kevin, Nathan, Kelly and Marissa. All of whom she loved deeply. Please join us celebrating her life Friday morning, Dec. 18, 2020, between 11 a.m. — 12 Noon at St. Peter Church, 134 Convent Ave.
