Mary L. Gleason WALLINGFORD — The funeral Mass for Mary L. Gleason, 83, who died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, was celebrated Tuesday, Dec. 28, at St. Patrick’s Church in Wallingford. The Rev. Bernard Bourgeois officiated. The eulogy was presented by Devin Gleason-Lambert. The organist was William Gower-Johnson. The vocalist was Olivia Boughton. Private burial followed in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Arrangements were by Aldous Funeral Home in Wallingford.
