Mary L. Hudson QUECHEE — Mary Louise Hudson, 93, a caring wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Nov. 30, 2021. Mary was born to Joseph and Stella (Roseland) Koloski, in Hartford, Vermont, on May 8, 1928. She worked at the Harris Emery Woolen Mill in Quechee, at JJ Newberry in White River Junction as a clerk and as a bank teller at the First National Bank of White River Junction for many years. She was married to Lawrence H. Hudson Sr. Dec. 7, 1946, in Bridgewater, Vermont. They were married 56 years and only spent one night apart until he was hospitalized prior to his death on June 2, 2004. Mary gave birth to their only son, Lawrence H. Hudson Jr., on Oct. 11, 1951. She lived a beautiful life full of love on the family farm in Quechee, Vermont. Her family will fondly remember the welcoming feel of her farm, the fresh smell of bacon in the morning and the delicious chocolate chip cookies she made and always kept in her freezer for everyone. Whether it was a simple “Hi!” a precious “I love you” or a “Please, eat!” Mary had a natural ability for making those around her feel special, loved and safe. A mother to one, Lawrence H. Hudson Jr. and his wife, Michelle, of Hartford, Vermont; grandmother to seven, Heidi M. Gannon and her husband, Darrin, of Fair Haven, Vermont, Heather M. Gere and her husband, Travis, of Hartford, Vermont, Lawrence H. Hudson III and his wife, Briana Flamig, of Lebanon, New Hampshire, Holly M. Newton, of Plainfield, New Hampshire, John Paul Hudson, of Lebanon, New Hampshire, Hillary M. Ackerman and her husband, Kyle, of Cornish, New Hampshire, Hannah Isaacs and her husband, Blake, of Highgate, Vermont; great-grandmother to 21, Heather, Adam, Leah, Joseph and Holly Gannon, Justin and Charleigh Gere, Violet Rose, Ava Rose and Olive Rose Hudson, Madeline, Audrey, Andrew and Quinn Newton, Roman and Margot Hudson, Amelia, Abigail and Ellowen Ackerman, Arthur and Ruth Louise Isaacs; and one great-great-granddaughter, Isabella Greenough; grandson-in-law Charlie Newton; granddaughter-in-law Katie Hudson; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Lawrence, as the youngest of her siblings, she was predeceased by five brothers, Stanley “Stash,” Mike, Joseph “Bunny,” Henry and John Koloski; and three sisters, Rose Punt, Helen Linkavich and Jennie Emery. The family would like to invite all lives whom Mary touched to celebrate her life at a visitation at Knight Funeral Home in White River Junction, Vermont, on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the former Quechee Congregational Church on Main Street in Quechee, where Mary was a lifelong member, on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 1 p.m. with burial following in the Hilltop Cemetery in Quechee. All are welcome to an open reception at the farm in Quechee. Condolences to Mary’s family may be made in an online guestbook at knightfuneralhomes.com.
