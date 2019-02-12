Mary L. Jasmin BOMOSEEN — Mary L. Jasmin, 71, died Feb. 9, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born June 16, 1947, in Rutland, the daughter of Milford A. and Mary (Savore) Duclo. Mrs. Jasmin worked at Rutland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Survivors include her husband, John J. Jasmin Sr., of Bomoseen; two sons Brian Loomis and Christopher LaVictoire, both of Rutland; three daughters Tammy Rheume, of South Carolina, Kelly Smith and Nicole LaVictoire, both of Rutland; a brother, Wiley Duclo, of Key West, Florida; three sisters Barbara Fruci, of Mount Holly, Joyce Hardina, of Rutland, Margaret Hutchins, of Middlebury; six stepchildren Annette Loso, Julie, John Jr. and Ronald Jasmin, all of Fair Haven, Melodie Jasmin, of Bomoseen, Todd Merriam, of Windsor; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers and sisters. Services will be at a later date. To offset funeral expenses, memorial contributions may be made to Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701.
