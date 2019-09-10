Mary L. Johnson rites RUTLAND — The memorial service for Mary Lee Johnson, 95, of Rutland, who died Aug. 26, 2019, was held Saturday, Sept. 7, at Grace Congregational UCC. The Rev. John C. Weatherhogg, senior minister, officiated. Musician was Alastair Stout. The eulogy was offered by a grandniece, Heather Meeks. Burial was in East Clarendon Cemetery. A reception was held in the church parlor. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
