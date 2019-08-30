Mary L. Johnson RUTLAND — Mary Lee Johnson, 95, of Rutland, died Aug. 26, 2019, at Mountain View Center. She was born on June 4, 1924, in Saratoga Springs, NY, the daughter of Newell B. and Dorothy (Swart) Lee. She was a 1942 graduate of Rutland High School and was salutatorian of her class. On July 4, 1945, she was married to John A. Johnson Jr. in Rutland. An 80-year member of Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, she was active in the Fortnightly, the diaconate and was a 35-year member of the Sanctuary Choir. Family meant everything to her and she truly loved traveling around the world on trips with her husband, Johnny; and attending family reunions, locally or faraway. She loved cooking, especially baking cookies and homemade desserts. Survivors include her son, John A. “Jack” Johnson III and wife Linda, of Rutland; grandchildren Zak Johnson, Amanda Beraldi, John A. Johnson IV and Maureen Webb; daughter-in-law, Mary Ellen Johnson; great-grandchildren Ella Beraldi, Matthew Beraldi, Maclaren Johnson and Jack Webb; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband on Jan. 26, 2009; and a son, Ronald Johnson, on April 4, 2012. The memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. in Grace Congregational UCC, with the Rev. John C. Weatherhogg, senior minister, officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Congregational UCC, 8 Court St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
