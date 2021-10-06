Mary L. Kersavage BENNINGTON — Mary Lou Kersavage, 60, of Bennington, Vermont, passed away at her home on Sept. 27, 2021. The daughter of Frank and Elizabeth (Harrington) Marchinkowski, Mary was born in Proctor, Vermont, and attended local schools. Mary worked for Washington Elms in Bennington, as well as Maid To Order Cleaning in Bennington. She loved animals and doing crafts with the residents at the nursing home where she worked. She also loved to travel. She was a very giving, loving person and was always ready to feed whoever may stop by. Her lasagna will be missed by all who had the pleasure of tasting it. Her greatest pride and joy, however, was being a Nana to her grandchildren. Survivors include her son, Shawn Marchinkowski and wife Emily, of Clarendon, Vermont; daughters, Tiffany Wells and husband Jason, of Lutz, Florida, and April Berry and husband Chris, of Charlestown, New Hampshire; grandchildren, Cayden, Collin, Alex, Hailey, Olivia and Corvinn; sisters, Nancy Troumbley and husband Ken, of North Bennington, Vermont, Linda Bolton and husband Bill, of North Bennington, Vermont, Frances Hubbard, of Bradenton, Florida; brothers, Tom Marchinkowski and wife Diane, of Pownal, Vermont, and Jim McIntyre and wife Gladys, of Troy, New York and many nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her parents; husband, Timothy Kersavage; grandson, Anthony Marchinkowski; brothers, Edward Marchinkowski, William Marchinkowski, John McIntyre and Stanley Marchinkowski; sisters, Theresa Foster, Joan McIntyre and Dorothy McIntyre. A private graveside service will be held at a later date by her family. Memorial donations in Mary's memory may be made to Washington Elms, c/o Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 957, Bennington, VT 05201. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafunerahomes.com.
