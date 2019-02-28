Mary L. Traverse rites MENDON — The funeral Mass for Mary L. Traverse, 86, who died Feb. 9, 2019, was celebrated Feb. 13 at St. Alphonsus Church in Pittsford. Officiating was Fr. Maurice Moreau, pastor. Stu James was organist. Bearers were Jeremy Rowe, William Sr., William Jr. and Michael Hanfield. A reception followed in the church hall. Burial will be at a later date in St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
