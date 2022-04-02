Mary Laramie Harriman SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Mary Margaret Laramie Harriman, 96, died on Friday, March 18, 2022, of causes incident to her age. She was born on Nov. 16, 1925, in Fair Haven, Vermont, the only daughter of Fred and Nina Laramie. She was raised with six brothers who all preceded her in death. Mary graduated from Fair Haven High School and from the University of Vermont and Castleton University with bachelor's and master's degrees in Education. She was married to Bernard Harriman in Fair Haven, Vermont, on Oct. 8, 1944. After his death in November 2000, she moved to Salt Lake City to be nearer her daughter in Salt Lake, and her son in Colorado. In 2003, she married Brigham Madsen, whom she met at their independent living residence. They were married until his death in 2008. She was a teacher and principal at Perkinsville Elementary School until her retirement. She also served as teacher and/or principal at Baltimore Elementary School, Land and Sea School and Holy Family Catholic School. After moving to Utah, she volunteered at Lowell Elementary School. Mary was active at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Springfield as a member of the Catholic Daughters and as a Eucharistic minister. She also was known for her cooking, sewing and knitting skills. She enjoyed time with her family skiing and camping in Vermont, traveling worldwide with Bernie after his retirement, and playing Scrabble and other games with friends at her residence. She was an avid reader and sports fan. Her family includes her daughter, Mary Lynda Smith, of Salt Lake City, Utah; her son, Wilson (Bill), of Basalt, Colorado; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Mary has donated her body to the University of Utah Medical Center. A burial service for immediate family will be held in Weathersfield, Vermont, at a future date. Donations in Mary Harriman’s name may be made to the National Parkinson’s Foundation, 1501 NW 9th Ave., Bob Hope Road, Miami, FL 33136-1494; or the Holy Family Catholic School in Springfield, Vermont.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.