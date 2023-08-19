Mary Lou Belanger RUTLAND — Mary Lou (Marshall) Belanger passed peacefully away on August 17, 2023 at The Pines of Rutland. Mary Lou (she bristled at being called “Mary”!) was born on April 19, 1935, in Montpelier, Vt to Iral and Irene Marshall the first of their 2 children. She lived the majority of her life in St. Albans, Vt, before moving to Rutland to be closer to family. During Mary Lou’s early years, she learned the value of education, commitment, and hard work. This was illustrated by her standing in her high school class as Valedictorian, and her continued education in her adult years at Trinity College. Her commitment to her children was foremost in her life and she worked hard to ensure that they lived a life that she had wanted for herself. Mary Lou worked for Boise Cascade for over 30 years as a purchasing agent and was a committed and faithful employee. She was a woman working in a “man’s world” back in the 1960’s and had a great deal of pride in being able to hold her own. She then went on to pursue her love of real estate by building and selling several homes while also selling real estate for Century 21. Her life was not always easy or what she had hoped and expected it to be. She found herself a young mother of 2 children and divorced in the early 1960’s, a difficult situation in a small town. But true to her nature, she “put her nose to the grindstone” and worked even harder to provide for her young family in the best way that she knew how. And she continued to work into her late 70’s until health issues no longer allowed her that independence. No description of Mary Lou would be complete without mentioning her love of Lake Champlain. She enjoyed every opportunity to be on the lake in almost any capacity and was captain of her own boat with her children as crew. It was during those early boating years that she made some of the most important friends that she would have in her life, and they would remain friends until time and age caught up with all of them. In her later years she was able to enjoy cruising on Lake Erie on her son’s boat and a few trips on Lake Champlain on her daughter's sailboat. She always had a huge smile on her face during those outings and was always looking forward to the next sea adventure. Mary Lou is survived by her son Keith and his wife Trisha of Buffalo, NY, and Michelle (Belanger) and Tom Opsahl of Ellicottville, NY. She is survived by 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Gary Letter of Ormand Beach, Fl. She was predeceased by her sister Margaret Letter of Ormond Beach, Fl. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home. There are no calling hours. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday August 22, 2023 at 11:00AM at Clifford Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held in Buffalo, NY, and during this celebration she will be united with the water that she so loved.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.