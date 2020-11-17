Mary Lou Crockett Turner NORTH GRANVILLE, N.Y. — Mary Lou Pruitt Crockett Turner, 86, died Nov. 13, 2020. She was born Jan. 29, 1934, in Tangier Island, Virginia, the daughter of Stanley and Nellie Parks Pruitt. She graduated in 1952 as valedictorian from Tangier Combined School. She attended Prairie Bible Institute and graduated in 1957 magna cum laude from Columbia Bible College. In 1958, she married Joshua Landon Crockett. Together, they served with Village Missions in Nebraska; with the Nez Perce in Idaho; in Belgrade, Maine; and then moved to Granville. She was a member of Truthville Baptist Church. After being widowed 11 years, she married Charles Vernon Turner in 1996. They served at Baptist Bible Translators in Bowie, Texas. She earned her master’s degree in Linguistics from Baptist Bible Translators Institute. Mrs. Turner was a seamstress and quilter. Survivors include her husband; two daughters, Emily and Hannah; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Iris and Emily Pruitt of Tangier Island, Virginia; several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by a son. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Truthville Baptist Church, 39 Co Route 12, North Granville, New York, where a calling hour begins at 1 p.m. prior to the service. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, mask wearing and social distancing are required. Memorial contributions may be made to Truthville Christian Academy. Arrangements are by Robert M. King Funeral Home, Granville, New York.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.