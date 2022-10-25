Mary Lou Potvin BRANDON — The memorial service "In Celebration of The Life" of Mary Lou Potvin, age 86, who passed away September 13, 2022, will be held on October 27, 2022, at 1 PM, at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph. Internment will follow the ceremony. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon
