Mary Lou Potvin BRANDON — Mary Lou Potvin, age 86, passed away September 13, 2022, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Mary Lou was born in East Barre on January 31,1936, the daughter of Lloyd and Mildred (Hall) Roberts. She attended grade school in East Bare, and graduated from Spaulding High School in Barre, class of 1954. In June of 1955 she married Paul C. Potvin, in Graniteville, VT. They made their home in Worcester, MA and later resided in Thompson, CT from 1965 until moving to Brandon in 1990. She earned a degree in Business Administration and Accounting, returning to college after her children had left home. Mary Lou’s passions were gardening, painting, quilting, and researching the family genealogy. She and Paul enjoyed camping trips and made several trips to Quebec to conduct this research. Her detailed quilts, and paintings will be her legacy, cherished by family and friends. A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she is survived by her husband Paul of Brandon, daughter Michelle (and Eric) Baughman of Mansfield, CT, six sons; Paul Jr. (and late Dede) of Neptune City, NJ, John (and Judith) of Downey, CA, Peter (and Tracy) of Fuquay-Varina, NC, James (and Paul Costantino) of Kennebunkport, ME, Thomas (and Susan) of North Brookfield, MA, and Donald of Imperial Beach, CA. She is survived by her sister Glenna Dayney (Roberts) of Bowie, MD, twelve grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren. A private memorial “In Celebration of Her Life” will take place at a later date. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made to Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging, 143 Maple Street, Rutland VT 05701 or the Alzheimer’s Association, Vermont Chapter, 75 Talcott Road, Suite 40 Williston, VT 05495 Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
