Mary Lou Soulia CASTLETON — Mary Louise "Mary Lou" Soulia, 85, passed away late Friday night Oct. 15, 2021, surrounded by family, after a catastrophic medical event due to an unknown medical condition. Mary Lou was born on March 29, 1936, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Schuler and Corinne (Bode) Sohngen. Before Mary Lou started school, the family moved to St. Petersburg, Florida, due to her mother’s health. Mary Lou was raised to be a sweetheart by her parents and had the greatest older brother ever, Buddy. She received her schooling in St. Petersburg and would often talk of her friend, Elizabeth Kovachevich (she loved to say that name), and them riding bikes and hanging out at baseball spring training and getting autographs. In 1959, Mary Lou married James Nelson Soulia in Fair Haven, Vermont, his hometown, and in 1972, they moved their family to Fair Haven. After getting divorced, Mary Lou joined PWP and met Francis Pockette from Proctor. They were a loving, happy couple having wonderful times dancing at the Moose Club and fishing until his death in 1988. Mary Lou was a homemaker and was the kindest and most patient and forgiving person you’d ever meet. She was a very talented painter in oils and watercolor, loved to sew and make clothes for her kids, crossword puzzle queen, gardener, loved horses and other animals, and thunderstorms (it was an awesome thunder and lightning parade that took her to heaven Friday night) and her three children, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Dementia started to set in about 10 years ago and she was helped around home by her son and two grandchildren who lived with and cared for her. After her son’s death, her daughter, Barbara, became her guardian and caregiver, along with many who helped her the last five years. The family wants to thank those people, some of whom are Colleen, Kathy, Chelsea, Porsche, Heidi, Peggy, Amy, Ali, best of all her granddaughter, Lauren, and many more. The family also wants to thank Fran and everyone at Misty Heather Morn who made her last six months filled with compassion, happiness and many caring new people in her life; as well as Dr. Rosmus who was her doctor for his whole career in Castleton, Dr. Diercksen and Michelle at Castleton Health, the ER and ICU doctors and nurses and palliative care at RRMC for their dedicated and compassionate care. Mary Lou was predeceased by her parents; her ex-husband in 1984; fiancé in 1988; her ex-husband’s second wife and good friend she saw daily, Joan Benedict Soulia, in 2000; her brother, Schuler "Buddy" Jr., in 2007; and son, Wayne Soulia, in 2016. She’s survived by her daughter, Deborah Soulia and her partner, Kevin Dutil, of Claremont, New Hampshire; daughter, Barbara Shaw, grandchildren, Lauren Shaw and her fiancé, Ryan Laramie, and their children, Noah, Elias and Ari, Branden Soulia and his girlfriend, Porsche, and Greg Shaw, all of Castleton; and grandson, Nathaniel Soulia and his wife, Lacey, and their son, Raiden, of Rutland. Per her request, there will be no funeral services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763; or to the Alzheimer’s Assoc. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. Online condolences at www.ducharmefuneralhome.com
