Mary Louise Beebe POULTNEY — Mary Louise Beebe, 91, a lifelong resident of Poultney, died Saturday, April 6, 2019, at her residence, following a brief illness. She was born on March 12, 1928, in Poultney, the daughter of Artur and Mildred (Parker) Thomas. Mrs. Beebe graduated from the Poultney High School in 1946. She owned and operated the Highland Gray Inn in Poultney for many years, then worked at the Eden Park Nursing Home for several years until her retirement. Mrs. Beebe enjoyed cooking. Survivors include three daughters Sally Williams and husband Art, of West Pawlet, Victoria Kliendienst, of Poultney, and Shelley Gaylord and husband Scott, of Randolph; a son, Chris Beebe and wife Marcia, of Castleton; a sister, Helen Jones, of Granville; grandchildren Jeff King, Matt King, Katie Beebe, Christopher Beebe, Kasey Beebe, Shelby Campo and Bryan Gaylord; several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Gene A. Beebe, on April 30, 2017; a sister, Gloria Hogue; and brothers Kenny, Charles and Harold. A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, in the Poultney Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
