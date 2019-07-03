Mary Louise Cioffi RUTLAND — Mary Louise “Lou” Cioffi, 93, died July 1, 2019, at The Pines at Rutland. She was born in Proctor, Dec. 11, 1925, daughter of Peter Francis Cioffi, Sr. and Katherine (Moore) Cioffi. Loving wife to the late Frank J. Cioffi Sr. (2007). Sister to late Peter F. Cioffi Jr. and James (Jack) Cioffi. Mary Lou was a graduate of Mount Saint Joseph Academy in 1943. On October 23, 1949 she married Frank J. Cioffi at Saint Peter Church. Mary Lou was employed for CVPS for years before her marriage to Frank and then moving to Boston for a short time before Frank’s departure time in the U.S. Navy (1949) on the U.S.S. Salem. Upon returning home Mary Lou was house wife/homemaker creating many beautiful wedding cakes for friends and family members. Making thousands of miniature cupcakes for teas and small parties. She was a very active mother for her children and family in the community. A dedicated member of the Alumni of the MSJ community working and playing at Bingo to support MSJ sports which her Sons and Daughters were very active in. Mary Lou earned the nick-name Commissioner of the MSJ community. Mary Lou became a resident of the Pines in 2011 until her time of Death. She was a very active resident of the Pines attending many Social Events and enjoying the Activities about cooking, baking, sewing and gardening. Mary Lou made many new friends at the Pines with the care of her and the housekeeping staff. Mary Lou was a member of the St. Peter community. She is survived by her eight children; Frank J. Cioffi, Jr. and his wife Azucena, Ernest M. Cioffi and his wife Chris, Catherine A. Taggart and her husband Scott, Agnes C. Marro and her husband Edward Robert J. Cioffi and his wife Barbara, John P. Cioffi and his fiancé Melody, Mary Frances Notte and her husband David, Ann Marie Malbon and her husband Scott. Mary Lou is survived by her eleven grandchildren; Kaitlin Sue Cioffi-Grote, Rebecca Lynn Cioffi, John P. Cioffi Jr., Christopher M. Cioffi, Leigh Ann Cioffi-Carter, Victoria Sue Cioffi, Mary Katherine Marro, Michael E. Marro, Jennifer Mary Cioffi, Jessica Ann Malbon, and Joshua S. Malbon. Two step-grandchildren; Bryan Taggart and Lisa Taggart and. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren; Kent Christopher Carter, Brian Francis Carter, Ava Marie Carter, Carter Michael Cioffi and Lincoln Grote, and one step great-grandchild; Lucas Taggart all of whom she loved very much and was a big part of her life. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. A funeral mass will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, in St. Peter’s Church. Calling hours will be held at the Clifford Funeral Home on Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Burial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter’s Church or The Pines at Rutland Activities Fund.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.