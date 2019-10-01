Mary Louise McMahon rites PROCTOR — The graveside service for Mary Louise McMahon, 95, who died Sept. 12, 2019, was held Saturday, Sept. 28, in Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. The Rev. John Sanborn officiated. Words of remembrance were by her daughter, Laurie McMahon. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements were by Barnard Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.