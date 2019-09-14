Mary Louise McMahon PROCTOR — Mary Louise McMahon, 95, of Proctor, died Sept. 12, 2019, at Rutland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Rutland. Mary was born in Rutland, July 7, 1924, the daughter of Ruth (Atwood) and Martin Sanderson Sr. She married Bernard Patrick McMahon Sr. on Aug. 25, 1952, and they made their home in Proctor with their three sons Bernard Jr., Burt and Marty. Mary was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She served for several years on the Proctor School Board and was an avid bowler and bingo player. Survivors include her sons Burt McMahon (Laurie), of Center Rutland, and Marty McMahon (Cindy), of Chittenden; one sister, Dorothy Terwilliger, of Pittsford; one brother, Robert Sanderson, of Fair Haven; six grandchildren Andrea Sweatt (Dennis), Nick McMahon (Kelly), Courtney Clark (Chris), all of Pittsford, Keith McMahon, of Swanton, Justin McMahon and fiancée Sarah Baker, of North Clarendon, Michael McMahon, of Dover, NH; six great-grandchildren Kirkland Disorda, Ethan McMahon, Morgan and Brooke McMahon, Aiden and Teaghan Clark; beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Bernard Sr.; a son, Bernard P. McMahon Jr.; brothers Charles Sanderson and Martin "Bud" Sanderson Sr.; and sisters Ruth Rule and Bess Sanderson. The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation and gratitude for the staff at Rutland Healthcare and Rehabilitation for the excellent care they provided to Mary. Calling hours will be Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m.–12 p.m. at Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford, with the burial immediately after in the Evergreen Cemetery, Pittsford. Arrangements are under the care of Barnard Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.