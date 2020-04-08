Mary Louise Way-Skelton SPRINGFIELD — Mary Louise Way-Skelton passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020. She was born on Dec. 12, 1939, in Detroit, Michigan. Her parents, Fred and Erna Ziesche, moved their family to Vermont in 1952. While growing up, Mary worked in their restaurant, the Denmark House in Chester. Mary graduated from Chester High School in 1958 and soon after married. She was a devoted mother to her two sons, Gregorey and Chris Holley Sr. Life changes moved her to Springfield, where she married Donald Way and partnered with him in running his ski shop from the basement of their home. Mary possessed a wonderful sense of humor and embraced life to its fullest. It was a treat to be invited to share a meal she made, everything homemade, right down to the pickles she prepared from her garden. Listening to classical music was a part of her daily life. Mary also loved to travel and play golf with her friends, read and spend time with her family. Seven years after Don passed, she married Walter Skelton, creating an additional home in Hobe Sound, Florida, where she resided permanently for the last three years. She is survived by her sons, Gregorey and Christopher (Shelly) Holley Sr. of Springfield, her sister, Karen Haines of Richmond, Virginia. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a niece, a nephew, a cousin and many friends. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
