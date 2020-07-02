Mary M. Carroll RUTLAND — Mary M. Carroll, 95, died June 30 2020, at her home. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
Updated: July 2, 2020 @ 12:11 am
