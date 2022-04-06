Mary M.E. Cavanagh EVANSTON, Ill. — Mary Margaret Elizabeth Cavanagh, beloved mother of David, Marjorie and Daniel Drake; cherished sister of Patricia Kowalsky (Roger), Thomas Cavanagh (the late Ruth “Sandy” Rosenberg), the late Kathleen Cavanagh, Irene Katz (Barry), Raymond Michael Cavanagh (Mary), and Joseph Cavanagh; doting aunt of Matthew, Michael, Max, Sean, Erik, Ryan, Andrew, Bridget and Peter; and steadfast friend to many, many more; passed away with her children at her bedside in her Evanston home on April 2, 2022. Mary Margaret, or MM, was born May 15, 1952, in Catskill, New York, to Raymond and Kathleen (née O’Connor) Cavanagh, and grew up in Northport, Long Island. A lifelong reader who knew the poetry in everyday life, her gentle wit was surpassed only by her kindness and generosity. A loyal friend and a fixture on the Evanston lakefront, her smile will be dearly missed by a long list of friends, neighbors and loved ones. Visitation Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral service Thursday, April 7, 2022, 11 a.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home. To virtually attend the funeral service, visit Mary’s obituary page at donnellanfuneral.com. Interment St. Philip Neri Cemetery, East Northport, New York. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Brandon Free Public Library in Brandon, Vermont. Donations can be mailed to: BFPL, 4 Franklin St., Brandon, VT 05733 (brandonpubliclibrary.org). Info: donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
