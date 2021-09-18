Mary M. "Peg" Ryan RUTLAND — Calling hours for Mary Margaret “Peg” Ryan, who died Aug. 20, 2021, will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Sept. 24, at Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland. Per family request, masks are required. The memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Rutland, followed by burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery in West Rutland.
