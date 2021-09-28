Mary M. Ryan RUTLAND — The funeral Mass for Mary Margaret “Peg” Ryan, who died Aug. 20, 2021, was celebrated Saturday, Sept. 25, at Immaculate Heart Church in Rutland. Msgr. Bernard Bourgeois officiated. The organist was John Riddle. The eulogy was given by her daughter, Carol Ryan Surface. Memorial contributions may be made to Mount St. Joseph Development Fund, Convent Avenue, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements were by Aldous Funeral Home.
