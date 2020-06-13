Mary M. Wood CHITTENDEN — Mary M. Wood, 84, of Homosassa, Florida, passed away June 8, 2020, peacefully at home under the care of family and HPH Hospice of Lecanto. She was born Aug. 21, 1935, in Pittsford, Vermont, to Edward and Anna McPhee, and grew up in Chittenden, Vermont. Mrs. Wood was a retired teacher. Her career and love was Early Childhood and Special Education in Vermont. She was very active in local politics in Chittenden, Vermont: spent several years on The Barstow Memorial School Board, Parent Teachers Association Board, Chittenden Environmental Board, officer of St. Anne's Society at St. Robert's Catholic Church, member and officer of The Chittenden Volunteer Department Auxiliary, elected justice of the peace in Chittenden, many years in charge of Green Up in Chittenden. She was active in water sports, tennis, volleyball and softball, including a member on the softball team that was Vermont State Champions in the 1980s. Mrs. Wood was a member of St. Robert's Church in Chittenden, Vermont, and St. Benedict's Church in Crystal River, Florida. Mrs. Wood was preceded in death by her parents; son Jeffrey S. Wood; brothers, Hugh "Pudgy" McPhee, Edward McPhee, and a sister, Shirley A. McPhee Wheeler, all of Chittenden, Vermont; stepbrother Benjamin Sharon of Kingman, Arizona. Survivors include her loving husband of 65 years, Leslie William Wood; a brother, Richard R. McPhee; children, Terri L. Mecier, Brenda A. Ferrell and Heidi M. Wood; a granddaughter, Saisha B. (Mecier) Branchaud; and grandsons, Jordon O. Mecier, Seth E. Ferrell and Dylan J. Ferrell; son Jeffrey's companion, Brenda J. Cooper and daughter Kayla Cooper; many nieces and nephews; and six great-grandchildren. Arrangements with Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Florida, and will also rest in Vermont at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.